Over 100 Countries Agree to Halt Forest Loss by 2030

Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of more than 100 countries including Japan on Tuesday issued a joint statement showing their agreement to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

The statement was released during the ongoing 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the agreement a breakthrough as forests play an important role in absorbing carbon dioxide.

The agreement also involves Britain, China and the United States, as well as Brazil and Indonesia with vast tropical rainforests.

The 100-plus participating countries, which account for some 85 pct of the world's total forest areas, also agreed to secure 19.2 billion dollars in public and private funds mainly to help developing countries restore degraded land and tackle wildfires.

