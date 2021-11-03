Ceremony Held for Order of Culture Awardees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan held the award ceremony for this year's Order of Culture recipients at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Six of the nine awardees were present at the ceremony, held on Culture Day, and given the medals from Emperor Naruhito. The attendees were Shigeo Nagashima, 85, former manager of the Yomiuri Giants professional baseball team, kabuki actor Onoe Kikugoro VII, 79, whose real name is Hideyuki Terajima, poet Hirohiko Okano, 97, cultural anthropologist Junzo Kawada, 87, painter Koji Kinutani, 78, and mathematician Shigefumi Mori, 70.

Japanese-born U.S. scientist Syukuro Manabe, 90, who has been named a winner of this year's Nobel Prize in Physics, and molecular biologist Tsuneko Okazaki, 88, were absent. Manabe is a senior meteorologist at Princeton University in the United States.

The remaining awardee is Asami Maki, who had long led the world of ballet in Japan and passed away on Oct. 20 at the age of 87. Maki, whose real name was Asami Fukuda, had given her informal consent to receiving the award before her death.

"I'm really happy that all of you made remarkable achievements and great contributions to cultural development in our country after many years of efforts," Emperor Naruhito told the awardees. The Emperor then talked with each of the attendees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]