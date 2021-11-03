Japan to Recognize 4,036 People in Autumn Honors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday that it will recognize 4,036 people in this year's autumn honors, including former Tohoku Electric Power Co. <9506> President Hiroaki Takahashi and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy.

The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun will be given to Takahashi, 80, and Nobuo Kuroyanagi, 79, former president of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, currently MUFG Bank.

The same honor will go to five foreigners, including Kennedy, 63, and former European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, 68.

"The honor is more than I deserve," Takahashi said in a statement. "I will strive to become of use to people."

"I will forever be grateful for the privilege of serving as the United States ambassador, and for the chance to strength relations between two close allies who share a fundamental commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law," Kennedy said in a statement issued through the Consulate-General of Japan in New York.

