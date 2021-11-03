COP26 Summit Ends with Pledges of Climate Steps

Newsfrom Japan

Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--A two-day leaders' meeting under a key U.N. climate conference ended Tuesday, with participants displaying their countries' measures against global warming, one of the biggest challenges facing humanity.

Alok Sharma, president of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, being held in Glasgow, Scotland, said that he heard good announcements at the COP26 summit. Still, he urged participants to step up efforts in the fight against climate change, noting that measures announced so far are not sufficient.

COP26, which kicked off Sunday, is slated to last until Nov. 12. Following the leaders' meeting, working-level and ministerial sessions will be held for discussions on how to curb the average global temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius or less from the preindustrial levels, a goal set under the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international framework for combatting global warming.

Participants at the COP26 summit included U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, while Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were absent. China is the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Advanced and emerging countries were sharply at odds over the target year for achieving net zero emissions. Advanced nations called for attaining carbon neutrality by 2050, but countries such as China and India argued for meeting the goal later.

