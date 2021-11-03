Japan Given Disgraceful Fossil Award

Newsfrom Japan

Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--An international nongovernmental organization working to reduce global warming granted Japan on Tuesday the Fossil of the Day Award.

Climate Action Network gives the award to a country which it believes is slow to act in the fight against climate change.

CAN granted the award to Japan at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland.

Japan was picked as the recipient of the award as CAN believes that a speech delivered by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a COP26 summit Tuesday contained elements leading to the promotion of thermal power generation, a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

In the speech, Kishida pledged Japan's support to developing nations in Asia that promote power generation using ammonia and hydrogen, believed to be effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while failing to mention whether Japan will end coal-fired thermal power generation.

