INTERVIEW: Activist Urges Japan to Scrap Coal-Fired Power

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan should abolish coal-fired thermal power generation completely, Japanese environmental activist Kimiko Hirata said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

Elimination of coal-fired power generation, a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, is one of key topics at U.N. climate change talks taking place in Glasgow, Scotland.

Hirata is international director at Kiko Network, a Japanese nonprofit organization that won this year's Goldman Environmental Prize, which is known as the "green Nobel Prize."

Countries participating in the COP26 negotiations "should set out a path" to curb the average global temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius or less from preindustrial levels, a goal set under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, Hirata said.

"Japan, a major emitter of greenhouse gases, needs to make an active contribution" to the fight against global warming, she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]