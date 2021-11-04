U.S. Senate Panel OKs Rahm Emanuel as Envoy to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Wednesday approved by a majority vote the nomination of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as new ambassador to Japan.

Emanuel is expected to head for Japan shortly, after he is endorsed by the full Senate.

In a confirmation hearing at the committee last month, Emanuel stressed his resolve to further deepen the U.S.-Japan alliance, saying, "For more than 60 years, the partnership between the United States and Japan has been the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Emanuel served as White House chief of staff for the administration of former U.S. President Barack Obama.

While having limited diplomatic experience, Emanuel is eagerly learning about the situation in Asia, including Japan and China. Emanuel has told people close to him that he hopes to head for Japan as soon as he is endorsed as ambassador to the country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]