Gaming Disorder on Rise in Japan amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--More and more people in Japan are showing behaviors associated with gaming disorder and online addiction amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a study by KDDI Corp. <9433> and others has shown.

With many feeling increased stress as a result of the virus crisis, the number of people who showed a tendency of having gaming disorder went up about 1.6-fold from a prepandemic level, according to the study.

The research also showed that COVID-19 patients had a 5.67-times higher risk of becoming addicted to gaming when compared with uninfected people.

A group of researchers from KDDI, the Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International and other organizations surveyed some 51,000 people aged between 20 and 69 over the internet in December 2019, before the virus outbreak in Japan, and again in August 2020.

The group examined how the number of people with addiction changed after the viral spread using data of some 4,000 of the surveyed people.

