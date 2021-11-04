Constitutional Reform Camp Increases Lower House Seats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Four Japanese political parties believed to be positive on constitutional reforms, including the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, secured more than two-thirds of the 465 seats on the House of Representatives in Sunday's general election for the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The other two parties are Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People.

Nippon Ishin, which saw the number of its Lower House seats almost quadruple to 41 from 11 in the general election, is expected to call for kick-starting stalled Diet debates on overhauling the Constitution at an extraordinary session that is seen to be convened later this year and next year's regular Diet session.

"I will work hard for constitutional reforms, a major policy of our party, and aim to deepen discussions so that we can obtain support from two-thirds or more (of the lawmakers in both chambers of the Diet) beyond the boundaries of the ruling and opposition parties," Prime Minister and LDP president Fumio Kishida told a press conference Monday.

The Diet can propose amendments to the Constitution with concurring votes from two-thirds or more of all members in each of the Lower House and the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

