25 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Tokyo
Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-five new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Wednesday, down by 11 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.
New COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital stood below 50 for the 18th straight day.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms came to 14, unchanged from Tuesday, while three new deaths related to the virus were reported.
The seven-day average of new infection cases came to 20.3, down 27.2 pct from a week before.
