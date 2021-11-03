25 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-five new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Wednesday, down by 11 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

New COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital stood below 50 for the 18th straight day.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms came to 14, unchanged from Tuesday, while three new deaths related to the virus were reported.

The seven-day average of new infection cases came to 20.3, down 27.2 pct from a week before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]