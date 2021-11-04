1 Month On: Kishida Makes Int'l Debut, Facing Challenges at Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--While making his debut on the international arena through a trip to Glasgow, Scotland, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces an array of issues at home as Thursday marks one month since he took office.

Kishida produced certain results on his diplomatic debut, analysts said.

During the whirlwind trip to Glasgow, Kishida on Tuesday pledged Japan's additional financial aid for developing nations' fight against global warming, in a speech at a leaders' meeting held as part of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26.

In the Scottish city, Kishida also held meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and other foreign leaders.

Kishida, who returned home Wednesday, is now poised to work on issues including the compilation of a fiscal 2021 supplementary state budget for financing large-scale economy-boosting measures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]