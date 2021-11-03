Ogushi May Run for Leader of Top Japan Opposition CDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan member Hiroshi Ogushi said Wednesday that he may run in the upcoming election to choose a new leader of the main opposition party to succeed Yukio Edano.

Ogushi, a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, hinted at the possibility in talks with reporters in the southwestern Japan city of Saga after attending a meeting of executives of the CDP's chapter in Saga Prefecture.

"I will move forward, bearing responsibility for the management of the party," Ogushi said. He added that he will consider his possible bid for the top party post while consulting fellow party members, noting that he has received inquiries from some CDP lawmakers about the matter.

Edano said Tuesday that he will resign as CDP leader to take responsibility for the party's dismal performance in Sunday's Lower House general election. The party won 96 seats in the election, down from 110 seats before the poll.

Ogushi was elected to the Lower House for the sixth time in the latest poll, in which he ran from the No. 2 constituency in Saga Prefecture.

