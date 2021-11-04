Motegi Takes Office as LDP Secretary-General

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Toshimitsu Motegi took office as secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday, succeeding Akira Amari.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP president, and Motegi, 66, former foreign minister, will lead the party going into next summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Speaking at a meeting of the LDP's General Council, Motegi said, "I'll work hard to lead" the party.

Kishida told reporters that he will concurrently serve as foreign minister until he forms a new cabinet on Wednesday.

Amari stepped down as LDP secretary-general following his defeat in his constituency in Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

