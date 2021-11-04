Japan to Raise Elderly Drivers' Training Fees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency said Thursday that it plans to raise fees on the training program elderly people take when they renew their driver's licenses by up to 1,350 yen, effective May 13 next year.

The agency also plans to launch a driving skill test for elderly people with records of traffic violations on May 13, 2022.

It will formalize these plans after a public opinion period.

The agency plans to raise fees on the training program using actual vehicles for drivers aged 70-74 and those aged 75 or older with no records of violations who have been judged as having no dementia risk by up to 1,350 yen to 6,450 yen.

The skill test for elderly drivers will carry a fee of 3,550 yen. The country will introduce the test after a series of traffic accidents involving such drivers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]