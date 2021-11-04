Tokyo Logs 14 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 14 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, down by seven from a week before.

The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 30 for the eighth straight day.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria declined by two from Wednesday to 12, according to the metropolitan government. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled two.

The seven-day average of new positive cases in Tokyo came to 19.3, down 24.9 pct from a week before.

The daily number of new infections across Japan totaled 158, standing below 300 for the eighth consecutive day. Six new fatalities were confirmed.

