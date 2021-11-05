Kishida Faces Major Task of Fleshing Out Handout Pledge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--For Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, fleshing out his policy pledge to provide handouts to people afflicted by the novel coronavirus crisis is the first hurdle he needs to clear to get his administration on track.

Kishida dissolved the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, only 10 days after he took office on Oct. 4, the shortest such period in postwar history.

The prime minister is now getting down to the mounting tasks facing him, from pandemic countermeasures to diplomacy.

One month into office on Thursday, Kishida told reporters that his government will implement policies speedily, after his mandate from the public in the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, last Sunday.

Kishida positioned handouts for citizens at the center of a large economic package that his administration will compile in mid-November.

