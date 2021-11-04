Japan Panel OKs Use of Antibody Cocktail to Prevent COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry panel Thursday approved the use of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co.'s <4519> antibody cocktail Ronapreve to prevent COVID-19 infection.

The ministry has so far limited the use of the antibody cocktail treatment to novel coronavirus sufferers with mild to medium symptoms.

The ministry will give its formal approval for expanding the use of Ronapreve, the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, under fast-track procedures as early as Friday.

Ronapreve is expected to be the country's first novel coronavirus prophylactic drug that can be administered to carriers without symptoms and close contacts with infected people.

But among such carriers and close contacts, the antibody cocktail will be administered only to those living with people at risk of developing severe symptoms, those who have not been vaccinated and those who have failed to acquire enough immune protection through vaccinations, according to ministry officials.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]