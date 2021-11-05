Japan to Convene Special Diet Session Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that a special session of the Diet, the country's parliament, will be convened on Wednesday, following the recent general election for the House of Representatives, the lower Diet chamber.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno announced the plan at a meeting of representatives of parliamentary groups in the Lower House, which was held in place of a Lower House steering committee meeting.

The ruling camp proposed holding the special session for three days until Nov. 12 and the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan approved the proposal.

Matsuno also announced the plan at a meeting of senior members of the steering committee of the House of Councillors, the upper Diet chamber, on Friday.

On the first day of the special Diet session, the speaker and vice speaker will be picked for the all-important lower chamber.

