People Diagnosed with Cancer Fall in Japan amid Pandemic

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--The number of people in Japan diagnosed with cancer in 2020 fell 9.2 pct from the previous year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a joint survey from groups including the Japan Cancer Society showed.

The drop was apparently because of a shortage of cancer tests amid the pandemic. The survey was conducted on 486 hospitals across the country between July and August with valid answers coming from 105 of them.

The survey found that the number of people diagnosed with stomach, bowel, lung, breast or cervical cancer in 2020 dropped by 8,154 from the previous year to 80,660.

By type, stomach cancer saw the biggest decline, at 13.4 pct, followed by vowel cancer, at 10.2 pct, breast cancer, at 8.2 pct, lung cancer, at 6.4 pct, and cervical cancer, at 4.8 pct.

The number of cases in which stomach, vowel or breast cancer was detected at an early stage dropped sharply.

