Toyota Ranks Worst among Major Automakers for Decarbonization

Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> came last in rankings of decarbonization efforts by major automakers, according to a list released Thursday by Greenpeace East Asia.

The poor result reflected the Japanese automaker’s slow efforts in the transition to electric vehicles.

The list, published by the international nongovernmental environmental organization to coincide with the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, covered the world’s top 10 automakers in terms of global vehicle sales.

Toyota, together with U.S.-European maker Stellantis NV, ranked at the bottom, getting “F double minus” grades.

Japanese makers Nissan Motor Co. <7201> and Honda Motor Co. <7267> both came in fourth with “F plus” grades.

