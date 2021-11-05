Saudi Arabia Received No Oil Production Request from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Thursday that he has not received a request from Japan to increase crude oil production.

The comments came at a virtual press conference after OPEC and its allies agreed to stick with their oil production plans. Japanese officials have said that Tokyo is calling on major oil producers to increase production.

The prince also said that he has called his new Japanese counterpart to congratulate him on the appointment but that the Japanese official did not take the call or call him back later.

"It seems to be that in Japan they have a law that any new minister cannot take a call," Prince Abdulaziz said. He said he will call the Japanese official again next week if his schedule allows. The prince did not specify the Japanese official by name.

Prince Abdulaziz leads the decision-making process in a group of OPEC member countries and their allies, known as OPEC Plus, which together account for over 40 pct of global oil production.

