Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo indicated a plan on Thursday to review the United States' additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Japan.

"We do want to work with our allies in Japan to resolve" the tariff issue, Raimondo said.

The extra tariffs were introduced in 2018 under the admiration of then U.S. President Donald Trump.

Her remarks came after the United States and the European Union announced an agreement on Sunday to end their dispute over steel and aluminum tariffs. The admiration of U.S. President Joe Biden will remove extra tariffs on some steel and aluminum imports from EU countries, starting Jan. 1.

Under the deal, "steel prices, aluminum prices will start to go down for American consumers, because we're allowing millions of tons of steel in tariff free," Raymond said, while suggesting that the additional tariffs might put pressure on U.S. consumers and companies amid growing concerns over inflation.

