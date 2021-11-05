Japan Asked Saudi Arabia to Increase Oil Output: Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government asked Saudi Arabia in writing late last week to boost crude oil production, Japanese trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said Friday.

Hagiuda, who oversees energy policy, made the comments after Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Thursday that he has not heard a request from Japan to increase oil production.

"I think what (Prince Abdulaziz) meant was that he has yet to meet and talk with me in person," Hagiuda told a press conference.

The Japanese minister said that he has not received a call from the Saudi prince. "I think he called someone else," Hagiuda said.

Prince Abdulaziz said he has called his new Japanese counterpart to congratulate him on the appointment but that the Japanese official did not take the call or call him back later.

