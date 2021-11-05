Japan OKs Antibody Cocktail Use before COVID-19 Symptoms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry Friday approved the use of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co.'s <4519> antibody cocktail Ronapreve to prevent the onset of novel coronavirus symptoms.

Making the decision under fast-track procedures, the ministry approved a drug to prevent the development of COVID-19 symptoms for the first time.

Ronapreve, a combination of virus-neutralizing antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, will be administered by intravenous drip or injection to close contacts with COVID-19 sufferers or carriers without symptoms.

The decision is in line with a ministry panel's approval of the expanded use of Ronapreve on Thursday. The ministry had already approved the use of the antibody cocktail treatment for people with mild to medium symptoms.

The use of Ronapreve as a prophylactic drug will be limited to COVID-19 close contacts or asymptomatic carriers at risk of developing severe symptoms who have not been vaccinated or have failed to acquire enough immune protection through inoculations.

