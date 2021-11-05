Man Switched at Birth Seeks Probe for Biological Parents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--A 63-year-old Japanese man filed a lawsuit on Friday to track down his birth parents, after he was accidentally switched at birth at a maternity hospital in Tokyo.

Satoshi Egura, from Adachi Ward in the Japanese capital, filed the suit with Tokyo District Court, demanding that the metropolitan government launch an investigation to identify his biological parents.

According to Egura's lawyer, it is the first lawsuit in Japan seeking an investigation to track the whereabouts of biological parents after a mix-up.

"I want to know who I am," Egura told a press conference after filing the suit.

According to the suit, the woman who raised Egura gave birth to a boy at a metropolitan government-run maternity hospital on April 10, 1958. The boy was cared for in a newborn nursery.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]