Tokyo Logs 25 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 25 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, up by one from a week before.

The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 30 for the ninth straight day.

The seven-day average of daily cases came to 19.4, down 23.6 pct from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards totaled 12, unchanged from Thursday.

New positive cases across the country came to 225. The daily figure stood at zero in 20 of Japan's 47 prefectures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]