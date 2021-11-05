Japan to Reopen Borders for Biz Travelers, Students

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan will reopen its borders for business travelers and students Monday, easing its border restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government said Friday.

Foreigners making business trips, foreign students and technical interns from abroad will be able to enter Japan on condition that host organizations, such as companies and universities, that accept them manage their movements thoroughly.

Short-term business travelers planning to stay for up to three months will see their quarantine period shortened from 10 days to three days at the shortest on condition that they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since January, the government has been limiting entry by foreigners to those with special reasons in principle.

The business community was asking the government to ease the restrictions following progress in vaccinations and improvements in infection situations in Japan and abroad.

