Sustainable Products Promoted as Year-End Gifts in Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Department store operators in Japan are offering sustainable products in their lineups of "oseibo" year-end gifts, with consumer becoming more conscious of the environment.

Department stores hope that people can have opportunities to express gratitude when giving oseibo to those who are kind to them but difficult to meet amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sustainable gifts include prepared food products that adopt environmentally friendly production methods as well as those aimed at reducing food waste.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. <3099> started opening its year-end gift centers early this month.

The company's lineup features items using locally produced foods that have been listed on the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization's list of Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems, or GIAHS, to protect traditional farming and landscapes.

