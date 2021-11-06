Noted Japanese Social Anthropologist Nakane Dies at 94

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Noted Japanese social anthropologist Chie Nakane, known for her analysis of Japan's "vertical" society, died of old age in Tokyo on Oct. 12. She was 94.

Nakane, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, was the first woman to become assistant, lecturer, assistant professor and professor at the prestigious national university.

She became director of the university's Institute for Advanced Studies on Asia in 1980.

Nakane conducted her research in remote hinterlands in India and Tibet. She also studied at the University of London.

She is widely known for her analysis of Japanese society compared with its Indian, Chinese and Western counterparts, terming it a vertical society characterized by mentality prizing seniority and close bonds among community members.

