Japan to Proceed with U.S. Base Relocation within Okinawa: Matsuno

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government "aims to proceed steadily" with the relocation of a U.S. Marine Corps air station within the southern prefecture of Okinawa, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Saturday.

Matsuno made the remark at a meeting in the prefectural capital of Naha with local officials including Taketoyo Toguchi, mayor of Nago, where the functions of the Futenma base in Ginowan are planned to be transferred.

Calling for support for the base relocation, Matsuno suggested that the central government will give "as much consideration as possible" to the development of local areas.

Toguchi claimed that residents in his city are affected by existing U.S. military facilities, urging the government to continue efforts to reduce the burden of hosting the facilities.

Matsuno arrived in Okinawa on Friday, visiting the prefecture for the first time since he took office about a month earlier.

