Tokyo Police Tackle Street Prostitution via Consultation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--November marks one year since Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department began a program to reduce street prostitution by connecting women to welfare counseling.

The initiative to help women in Japan's capital get back on their feet came as a result of realizing that exposing incidents was not enough to crack down on street prostitution.

A plain-clothed male MPD investigator strolled around Okubo Park in Tokyo's Kabukicho entertainment district one night in mid-September. Many women were leaning on the guardrails or sitting by the roadside.

"There are many cheap hotels around here," the investigator said.

At around 8 p.m., he approached a woman in a one-piece dress in her 20s and escorted her to a nearby multitenant building.

