Japan's Kishida to Appoint Hayashi as Foreign Minister

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday decided to appoint former education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as foreign minister, sources said.

Kishida is concurrently serving as foreign minister from Thursday, when Toshimitsu Motegi left the post to become secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The appointment of Hayashi is slated to take effect Wednesday, when Kishida will form a new cabinet.

Hayashi, the No. 2 member of the LDP faction led by Kishida, ran in the party's leadership race in 2012. Some faction members want Hayashi to become prime minister.

Hayashi was elected to the Diet, Japan's parliament, for the first time in the 1995 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber. He won an Upper House seat for five straight times.

