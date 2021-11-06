Okinawa, Central Govt Remain Apart over Base Relocation

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 6 (Jiji Pres)--Okinawa Prefecture and the Japanese central government remained apart Saturday over the planned relocation of a U.S. military base within the southernmost prefecture.

In his first meeting with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki demanded an immediate halt to the work to relocate the U.S Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Ginowan to the Henoko coastal district in Nago.

The relocation "will not lead to the removal of the danger" related to the base, Tamaki told Matsuno at the prefectural government office in Naha.

Matsuno, also minister for measures to reduce the impact of U.S. military bases on Okinawa, reiterated the central government's view that the current relocation plan is "the only solution" to the Futenma issue.

Matsuno was making his first visit to Okinawa since he took office as chief cabinet secretary last month.

