Japan Logs 241 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 241 new coronavirus infection cases and two fatalities Saturday.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by three from Friday to 100.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 29 new infections, up by six from a week earlier. But the daily number stood below 30 for the 10th consecutive day.
The seven-day average of new cases stood at 20.3 in Tokyo, down 15.8 pct from a week before.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards was unchanged from Friday at 12.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]