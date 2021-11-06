Japan Logs 241 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 241 new coronavirus infection cases and two fatalities Saturday.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by three from Friday to 100.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 29 new infections, up by six from a week earlier. But the daily number stood below 30 for the 10th consecutive day.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 20.3 in Tokyo, down 15.8 pct from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards was unchanged from Friday at 12.

