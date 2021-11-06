Tokyo Logs 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Up 6 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 29 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, up by six from a week earlier.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 20.3, down 15.8 pct week on week.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards was unchanged from the previous day at 12.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]