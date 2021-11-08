Japan's DPFP Edging Away from Opposition Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Democratic Party for the People is edging away from the opposition alliance led by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, growing confident about its strategy of proposing viable policy measures.

Last week, DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki announced his party's exit from the framework of discussions on cooperation in the Diet, the country's parliament, with the CDP, the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party.

The DPFP increased the number of its seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, to 11 from eight in the Oct. 31 general election.

The outcome has reassured the party about the strategy, which focuses on policy proposals rather than criticism of the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc.

The DPFP will treat other opposition parties and the ruling camp equally in policy and Diet affairs adjustments in a bid to boost its presence, DPFP members say.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]