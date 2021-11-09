COVID-19 Aftereffects Range Widely in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan is starting to learn more about COVID-19 aftereffects, with symptoms ranging widely, from fatigue to taste disorder and hair loss, including some that refuse to disappear for more than a year.

After facing a sharp increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases during the fifth infection wave this summer, Japan may see a spike in the number of those suffering aftereffects.

Specialist physicians are urging people to see a doctor in the early stages if they suspect that they are suffering post COVID-19 conditions.

Although some reports suggest that 10 pct of those infected with the coronavirus suffer subsequent complications, many things are not known about the aftereffects, including the development mechanisms.

According to the results of multiple surveys in Japan, many cases of aftereffects included lethargy and shortness of breath. Taste and smell disorders, and drops in concentration were also common aftereffects.

