Japan Logs No COVID-19 Death for 1st Time in 15 Months

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan had no reported case of death linked to novel coronavirus infection for the first time in about 15 months on Sunday.

There were 162 newly confirmed infection cases nationwide. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 100, unchanged from Saturday.

The death toll since the first fatal case in February last year stands at 18,321. The total exceeded 10,000 in April this year in the middle of the country's fourth wave of infections.

On May 7, Japan had 148 fatalities, hitting a daily record. Eleven days later, 216 deaths were reported, including 121 past cases in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, whose disclosure had been delayed.

Recently, the daily number of fatal cases was falling as the fifth wave in summer ended suddenly.

