Tokyo Reports 21 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 21 new coronavirus infection cases Sunday, down by one from a week before.

The daily figure stood below 30 for the 11th consecutive day. The metropolitan government reported no fatal case.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 20.1, down 18.3 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's standards stood at 12, unchanged from Saturday.

