One-on-One Aid System for Ex-Offenders Growing in Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of local bar associations in Japan have introduced or are weighing up a system under which lawyers provide one-on-one assistance to former offenders, such as in finding jobs, to help them reintegrate into society.

The system, financed by bar associations, was introduced in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, in 2016, and Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, in 2019. A bar association in Sapporo in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido will adopt it in mid-November, while use of the system is being considered in other prefectures.

The recidivism rate among those accused of offenses stood at 48.8 pct, according to the Justice Ministry's 2020 white paper on crimes.

The support system covers people who have been arrested or sent to prosecutors, regardless of whether they have been indicted or served prison terms.

At the request of the former offenders or correctional facilities, local bar associations help such people find jobs and secure places to live.

