U.S. Secretary of Commerce to Visit Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will visit Japan on Nov. 15, her first trip to the Asian nation since assuming office in March this year, the Department of Commerce said Sunday.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will also visit Japan on the same day.

The two are expected to discuss with Japanese officials a possible review of the United States' additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Japan, introduced by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Furthermore, the U.S. side hopes to reaffirm its cooperation with Japan over measures to keep China in check in the field of economy. The current administration led by President Joe Biden considers China its most serious competitor.

With China in mind, Biden announced after the end of the East Asia Summit last month his intention to consider building a new economic framework in the Indo-Pacific region.

