Kishida to Name Nakatani Adviser for Human Rights Issues

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to pick former Defense Minister Gen Nakatani as his adviser for human rights issues, a new post the Japanese leader plans to set up apparently with China in mind.

Kishida informed Nakatani of the decision during their meeting at the prime minister's office Monday. Nakatani will assume the post Wednesday, when Kishida, who took office in early October, launches a new cabinet.

By establishing the new position, Kishida aims to highlight his administration's policy of working actively to help resolve human rights issues in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region in China, which are drawing concerns from international society, informed sources said.

"I will deal with international human rights issues by working closely with the foreign and industry ministers," Nakatani told reporters after the meeting. He also suggested that he will support efforts by Japanese companies in tacking human rights issues.

In April, Nakatani, who previously served as chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Research Commission on National Security, established a group of lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition blocs for the promotion of human rights diplomacy. He serves as co-head of the suprapartisan group.

