Japan Records 1,353 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,353 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down from the previous week's count of 1,848.

The total number of infection cases confirmed in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 1,724,595 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

Japan's death toll from the virus grew by 42 in the past week to 18,321, compared with the previous week's increase of 68. No deaths were recorded on Sunday, a first in some 15 months.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases at 381,796.

Osaka in western Japan came second at 202,692, followed by Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 168,974, Saitama, north of the Japanese capital, at 115,650, and Aichi in central Japan at 106,720.

