Former Nippon Life Chief Ikuo Uno Dies at 86

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Ikuo Uno, former president of Nippon Life Insurance Co., who built a strong financial foundation for the company, died of pneumonia at a hospital Tuesday, the firm said Monday. He was 86.

During his tenure as president of the Japanese insurer between 1997 and 2005, Uno worked to triple the company's capital as the industry struggled in the aftermath of the bursting of Japan's economic bubbles in the early 1990s.

Uno also helped Nippon Life expand operations overseas, including in the United States, Thailand and China, making the company solidify its leading position in the Japanese insurance industry.

After serving as chairman and adviser, Uno became honorary adviser to the company in July 2015. Uno also served as vice chairman of the Kansai Economic Federation between May 2001 and May 2007.

He twice served as chairman of the Life Insurance Association of Japan. In June 2012, Uno received the Insurance Hall of Fame award from the International Insurance Society for his contributions to the development of the insurance industry.

