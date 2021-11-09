INTERVIEW: Corporate Group Chief Urges Measures for 46 Pct Emissions Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan should steadily implement measures to achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2030 by 46 pct from fiscal 2013, Japan Climate Leaders' Partnership co-leader Kahori Miyake said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

The official of JCLP, a coalition of companies aiming to realize a carbon-free society, called for measures including promoting the use of renewable energy.

Miyake gave a "certain credit" to the Japanese government for setting the 46 pct target and drawing up a basic energy plan to drastically raise the share of renewable energy in power generation in the country.

Miyake, also executive officer in charge of corporate social responsibility and communication at retail giant Aeon Co. <8267>, pointed out that companies that consume electricity can contribute to cutting emissions by choosing power suppliers with low emissions rates.

"We are most concerned about whether this 'blueprint' will be implemented properly," she said.

