LDP's Hosoda to Become Speaker of Japan Lower House

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Hiroyuki Hosoda, former secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is poised to become speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, it was learned Monday.

Hosoda, 77, is expected to be elected head of the Lower House at a special Diet session starting Wednesday.

Banri Kaieda, 72, of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is set to be elected vice speaker of the chamber.

The personnel matters, coming on the heels of the Oct. 31 Lower House election, in which the LDP maintained a so-called absolute stable majority in the chamber, were reported at Monday's meeting of representatives from Lower House caucuses. Hosoda and Kaieda will succeed Tadamori Oshima and Hirotaka Akamatsu, respectively, who both did not run in the Lower House election.

Elected 11 times to the Lower House, Hosoda, whose constituency is in Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, has also served in such important posts as chief cabinet secretary. He leads the largest faction within the LDP.

