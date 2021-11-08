Tokyo Reports 18 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 18 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, up by nine from a week before.

The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 30 for the 12th consecutive day.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 21.4 as of Monday, down 8.5 pct from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards fell by two from Sunday to 10. One case of death linked to the virus was found Monday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]