Tokyo Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the 12th consecutive day below 30 and an increase of nine from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 21.4 as of Monday, down 8.5 pct from a week before.

The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by two from Sunday to 10. One case of death linked to COVID-19 was found Monday.

Across Japan, 107 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. There were three new deaths and 101 patients with severe symptoms, up by one from Sunday.

