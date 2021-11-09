Japan, Colombia Agree to Accelerate EPA Negotiations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Colombia have agreed to proceed with negotiations on a bilateral economic partnership agreement swiftly.

The agreement was reached when Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno held talks with visiting Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Monday.

The two also confirmed cooperation toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Matsuno sought understanding and cooperation for Japan's efforts to resolve the problem of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago. Ramirez pledged her support for Japan on the matter.

