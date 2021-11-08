Japan Eases Entry Restrictions for Biz Travelers, Students

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday eased its COVID-19 border restrictions for business travelers, foreign students and technical interns from abroad.

For foreigners and Japanese people entering Japan from abroad for business purposes, the quarantine period was reduced to three days from 10 days.

The move comes in response to a call from the business community for action to promote business trips.

Short-term business travelers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed to go out if they test negative on the third day from arrival on condition that they abide by activity plans submitted for them by companies to the government.

Foreign students and technical interns are also allowed to enter Japan, on condition that the host organizations, such as universities and companies, that accept them manage their movements thoroughly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]